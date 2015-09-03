Blue Jays' Stroman sharp in hitless rehab start

It seems as though Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman is anxious to return to the team.

Making his second rehab start with the Single-A Lansing Lugnuts, Stroman tossed 4 2/3 hitless innings, striking out seven and walking just one.

"He looked sharp," Jays special assistant Pat Hentgen told the Toronto Star. "His pitches had good finish. His breaking ball was fooling guys. He didn't disappoint."

Stroman is ahead of his recovery from a torn ACL before the season.

"He didn't show any favoritism on his leg," Hentgen said. "He had no trouble covering first. I thought he looked really good. I think fans should be excited and the Blue Jays should be excited. It was a good day."

The original recovery plan had Stroman out for all of 2015, but it looks like the Blue Jays will be gaining a starter in the near future.

