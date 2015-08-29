Blue Jays' Encarnacion extends hitting streak to 24 games with HR

Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion has extended his career-long hitting streak to 24 games with a three-run homer in the first inning against Detroit.

Encarnacion's streak is the longest in the majors since Colorado's Nolan Arenado had a 28-game run in 2014.

Encarnacion connected against right-hander Buck Farmer for his 27th homer, giving Toronto a 3-0 lead on Saturday. The designated hitter has reached base safely in each of the past 29 games.