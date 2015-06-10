Blackhawks' Timonen gets another chance to play in Stanley Cup Final with career winding down

next Image 1 of 2

The latest from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between Tampa Bay and Chicago:

6 p.m.

With his career winding down, Blackhawks defenseman Kimmo Timonen is getting another chance to play in a Stanley Cup Final.

The 16-year veteran was in the lineup for Wednesday night's Game 4 between Chicago and Tampa Bay for the first time since Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against Anaheim.

"Once you miss the last seven games and two weeks of hockey, it is not the perfect situation to jump in there," Timonen said. "But I've been around a long time and I know what to expect. I'm going to enjoy the moment. It is the best thing you can take. Keep it simple, but I want to be aggressive in my play and maybe I can help the team with making plays and play my own game."

Chicago acquired the 40-year-old Timonen in a trade with Philadelphia in February. But he missed much of the season while recovering from blood clots discovered in his leg and lungs last summer. He plans to retire after the postseason.

Timonen has played in five Olympics for Finland and will be appearing in his 103rd playoff game. One thing he has not done: Win the Stanley Cup.

He made it to the final in 2010 with Philadelphia and was on the ice when Chicago's Patrick Kane scored in overtime in Game 6, clinching the championship for Chicago.

Tampa Bay leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

5:34 p.m.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper has apparently been eating well in Chicago — and on the cheap, too.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley picked up the tab for Cooper, his assistants and front office staff at Chicago Cut Steakhouse on Sunday, according to the Chicago Tribune. And actor Vince Vaughn did the same on Tuesday.

"They're all just random," Cooper said. "We've added a little tradition. We've gone out as a staff. Other people in the restaurant that we see, those are just random meetings. But we've gone out as a staff together in every single series. Maybe there's a little more notoriety because we're in the finals. Those are all just staff dinners."

The Tribune reported Barkley recommended the restaurant to Cooper and called to make the reservation. He had them bill the meal to his credit card. Vaughn, a Blackhawks fan, is apparently friends with Cooper and picked up the tab after spotting him at the restaurant.