Birmingham Bowl 2020: Cincinnati vs. Boston College preview, how to watch & more

The Birmingham Bowl will be played between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Boston College Eagles on Jan. 2. The game will be played at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.

Cincinnati enters the game ranked No. 21 in the nation. The Bearcats have a 10-3 record overall and a 7-1 record in the American Athletic Conference. Boston College enters the game with a 6-6 record overall and a 4-4 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Cincinnati will enter their second straight bowl game and second in the Luke Fickell era. It’s also the first season the Bearcats have had back-to-back double-digit win seasons since 2011 and 2012. Desmond Ridder is the leader of the offense and has 2,069 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes. Michael Warren leads with 1,160 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Alec Pierce has a team-high 621 receiving yards on 34 catches and has added two touchdowns this season. Josiah Deguara has a team-high seven touchdown receptions. Ja’Von Hicks leads the defense with five interceptions. Ahmad Gardner has three picks this season, two of which he turned for a touchdown this year.

The Eagles will have Rich Gunnell coach as Steve Addazio was fired in the middle of the year. Dennis Grosel is the team’s quarterback after taking over for A.J. Brown who suffered a season-ending knee injury. Grosel has 896 passing yards and nine touchdown passes. A.J. Dillon led the team with 1,685 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns but will miss the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. David Bailey will be the go-to back in the game. Hunter Long led the team with 464 receiving yards. He has two touchdown catches. Kobay White has a team-high five touchdown catches to go along with his 424 receiving yards on 27 catches. Mike Palmer leads the team with two interceptions while Max Richardson has recorded 3 1/2 sacks.

The two teams have played against each other seven times since 1961. Boston College has four wins in the series.

BIRMINGHAM BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Unsponsored

Date: January 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Legion Field

Location: Birmingham, Ala.

ODDS

Moneyline: Cincinnati (-260), Boston College (+220)

Spead: Cincinnati (-7), Boston College (+7)

Over/Under: 55.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com