Dallas Cowboys

Billy Bob Thornton dishes on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' acting prowess after 'Landman' cameo

Jerry Jones portrayed himself in a cameo on the hit series "Landman"

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Jerry Jones reveals he beat cancer with experimental drug Video

Jerry Jones reveals he beat cancer with experimental drug

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his cancer battle, building the Cowboys brand and his 'Landman' cameo. 

Jerry Jones is widely known for his business acumen and his polarizing, decades-long tenure as the Dallas Cowboys' owner and general manager. 

But the 83-year-old recently showed off his acting chops when he made a guest appearance on the critically acclaimed TV series "Landman." Jones’ cameo drew rave reviews from the star of the show, actor and musician Billy Bob Thorton.

The episode featuring Jones became available for streaming in January. Jones portrayed himself, delivering some emotional dialogue about family.

Billy Bob Thornton attends an event

Billy Bob Thornton attends the "Landman" FYC Event in Los Angeles at Saban Media Center June 8, 2025, in North Hollywood, Calif. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

"Now, I’m not saying I’ve done anything right, but I made my mind up a long time ago I was gonna work with my kids," Jones said on the show, as transcribed by USA Today. 

"And they’re involved in everything. They’re involved in my leasing, oil and gas, real estate. And, so, when I got the Cowboys, I got it so that we could all work together. I thought I was doing it for them, but the one that got the most out of it was me."

Billy Bob Thornton onstage during an event

Billy Bob Thornton speaks onstage during the "Landman" FYC Event in Los Angeles at Saban Media Center June 8, 2025, in North Hollywood, Calif. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Thornton appeared on Monday's "Manningcast" and applauded Jones' acting skills.

Jerry Jones at a Cowboys-Ravens game

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

"I was not surprised because he was telling his own story," the Academy Award winner said. "I mean, if it had been scripted in a way where he had to say every line, it might have been different. But he was actually telling the story of his life. If you just ask somebody, sit down and tell it — he got teared up. I mean, he was very, very good. If you can get a non-actor to be themselves, they’re better than actors."

On the football field, Jones' Cowboys lost 44-24 to the Denver Broncos Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals host the Cowboys in Week 9.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

