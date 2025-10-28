Billy Bob Thornton dishes on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' acting prowess after 'Landman' cameo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jerry Jones is widely known for his business acumen and his polarizing, decades-long tenure as the Dallas Cowboys' owner and general manager.

But the 83-year-old recently showed off his acting chops when he made a guest appearance on the critically acclaimed TV series "Landman." Jones’ cameo drew rave reviews from the star of the show, actor and musician Billy Bob Thorton.

The episode featuring Jones became available for streaming in January. Jones portrayed himself, delivering some emotional dialogue about family.

"Now, I’m not saying I’ve done anything right, but I made my mind up a long time ago I was gonna work with my kids," Jones said on the show, as transcribed by USA Today.

"And they’re involved in everything. They’re involved in my leasing, oil and gas, real estate. And, so, when I got the Cowboys, I got it so that we could all work together. I thought I was doing it for them, but the one that got the most out of it was me."

Thornton appeared on Monday's "Manningcast" and applauded Jones' acting skills.

"I was not surprised because he was telling his own story," the Academy Award winner said. "I mean, if it had been scripted in a way where he had to say every line, it might have been different. But he was actually telling the story of his life. If you just ask somebody, sit down and tell it — he got teared up. I mean, he was very, very good. If you can get a non-actor to be themselves, they’re better than actors."

On the football field, Jones' Cowboys lost 44-24 to the Denver Broncos Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals host the Cowboys in Week 9.

