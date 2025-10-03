Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones claims he's Taylor Swift's biggest fan ahead of Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving game

Jones says he would have an 'elaborate seat' for Swift if she attends

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Taylor Swift not only has a massive fan base. It's a rabid one. Yet Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claims he is her biggest fan. 

The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys will play on Thanksgiving Day in November at AT&T Stadium, and Jones was asked about Swift potentially attending the game.

"We would have an elaborate seat for her if she should attend the game. There’s nobody a bigger fan of Taylor Swift than I am," Jones said during a recent appearance on "105.3 The Fan."

Jerry Jones and Taylor Swift

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Taylor Swift (IMAGN/Getty Images)

Jones appreciates the interest Swift has helped bring to the NFL.

"I can’t get enough Taylor Swift," he said. 

Swift has reportedly attended two Chiefs games this season when they played the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, per People. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hugging after the Super Bowl.

Kelce says feeling the support from Swift has been an "amazing experience." (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Swift has attended many of the Chiefs and fiancée Travis Kelce’s games since the two started dating in 2023. 

While Jones would love Swift to be in attendance for the Cowboys' showdown with the Chiefs on Thanksgiving. However, he might start dreading the Thanksgiving game against the Chiefs if the Cowboys' defense doesn’t turn it around. 

The Cowboys are 1-2-1, but not because of struggles on offense. The Cowboys lead the league in offensive yards per game with 404.3 but are last in the NFL in yards allowed per game at 420.5.

Taylor Swift with fiancé Travis Kelce at Cincinnati football game

Taylor Swift sits with fiancé Travis Kelce as they watch during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Cincinnati and Nebraska Aug. 28, 2025, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.  (Charlie Riedel/AP Photo)

If the defense doesn’t patch things up by Thanksgiving, Patrick Mahomes and Kelce might feast on the Cowboys' defense. 

The Cowboys' defense will look to play better when they take on the New York Jets (0-4) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

Swift will be supporting Kelce’s Chiefs (2-2) when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

