Bills WR says tweet was joke, not leaving team

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquise Goodwin says it was an April Fools' joke that led some to believe he was leaving football for track in an Olympic year, and insists he'll return to his team.

Goodwin ran the 100 meters Saturday at the Texas Relays in Austin, where he played football and ran track at the University of Texas. He was an NCAA long jump champion and made the Olympic team in 2012.

Goodwin created a stir when he tweeted a photo in his Bills uniform with a message about his ''last time'' wearing it. That led to speculation he was leaving the team to train full-time for the Rio Olympics this summer.

But Goodwin insisted it was a joke. He said he will try to qualify for the Olympics, but says he's staying with the Bills. He called football his priority and track his ''fun.''

