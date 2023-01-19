Bills' Stefon Diggs appears astonished while watching Power Slap League: 'Is this a real sport?

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs was up late Wednesday night watching the Power Slap League and appeared to be astonished by what he was seeing.

The Power Slap League, whose start was delayed a week after the controversy over Dana White allegedly hitting his wife New Year’s Eve in Mexico, debuted on TBS.

Diggs was watching the slap match between Kortney Olson and Sheena Bathory and was shocked.

"What am I watching? I never watch TV anymore only Netflix and this what be on TV Jesus Christ," he captioned his video. "Is this a real sport?"

Diggs can be heard commenting on what he was watching while tuning in from his bed.

"Naw, this some crazy s--- right here. They right here smacking the s--- out of each other. Watch this right here. … Oh! My gosh!"

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Bathory won the slap bout with a brutal slap to Olson. The Bills wide receiver also saw Joe Kennedy defeat Wesley Drain.

Diggs and the Bills are preparing for a divisional-round rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals, weeks since the teams' regular-season game was canceled due to Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse.

Against the Miami Dolphins, Diggs had seven catches for 114 yards, and the Bills won the game 34-31.