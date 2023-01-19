Expand / Collapse search
Bills' Stefon Diggs appears astonished while watching Power Slap League: 'Is this a real sport?

Diggs and the Bills play the Bengals Sunday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs was up late Wednesday night watching the Power Slap League and appeared to be astonished by what he was seeing.

The Power Slap League, whose start was delayed a week after the controversy over Dana White allegedly hitting his wife New Year’s Eve in Mexico, debuted on TBS. 

Diggs was watching the slap match between Kortney Olson and Sheena Bathory and was shocked.

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a reception against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of an AFC wild-card playoff game at Highmark Stadium Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

"What am I watching? I never watch TV anymore only Netflix and this what be on TV Jesus Christ," he captioned his video. "Is this a real sport?"

Diggs can be heard commenting on what he was watching while tuning in from his bed.

"Naw, this some crazy s--- right here. They right here smacking the s--- out of each other. Watch this right here. … Oh! My gosh!"

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Bathory won the slap bout with a brutal slap to Olson. The Bills wide receiver also saw Joe Kennedy defeat Wesley Drain.

Diggs and the Bills are preparing for a divisional-round rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals, weeks since the teams' regular-season game was canceled due to Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse.

Stefon Diggs (14) of the Buffalo Bills runs to the field prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Against the Miami Dolphins, Diggs had seven catches for 114 yards, and the Bills won the game 34-31.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.