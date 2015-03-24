Bills re-sign DB Smith, issue tenders to retain 3 exclusive rights free agents

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed defensive back Brandon Smith and tendered offers to retain the rights to three exclusive rights free agents.

Smith appeared in two games for the Bills last season after being promoted from the team's practice squad in early October. He was an undrafted free agent who broke into the NFL with Carolina in 2011.

The Bills tendered offers to receiver Chris Hogan, offensive lineman Antoine McLain and fullback Frank Summers.

Also on Thursday, free agent linebacker Jasper Brinkley visited the Bills' facility. Brinkley has four seasons of NFL experience and played in Arizona last year before being released by the Cardinals this week. He played his first three seasons with Minnesota after being selected in the fifth round of the 2009 draft.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org