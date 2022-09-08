Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills' Josh Allen finds Gabriel Davis for first touchdown of 2022 NFL season

The Josh Allen-Gabriel Davis connection is alive and well

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The first touchdown of the season belongs to the guy who had four in his final game last season.

NFL MVP favorite Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis for a 26-yard floater for the touchdown to give the Buffalo Bills a 7-0 lead over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

Allen and Davis connected for four touchdowns in the memorable AFC Divisional Round game last year in Kansas City against the Chiefs, including what they thought would be the game-winner with just 13 seconds left.

But the Chiefs managed to get into field goal range and send it into overtime before winning the coin toss and scoring on their first drive in the extra period.

Davis had 201 receiving yards on his eight catches in the contest.

BUFFALO BILLS 2022-2023 NFL SCHEDULE

In his career, he has 70 receptions for 1,148 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season, but last year's playoff game is what legitimately put him on the map.

He is now a huge threat alongside Stefon Diggs, who many think is the reason why Allen took the next step and became a perennial MVP candidate.

Last year, Davis totaled 35 catches for 549 yards and six touchdowns. He's a third-year receiver out of the University of Central Florida.