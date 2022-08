Buffalo Bills 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2022-23 NFL season as one of the favorites to compete for a Super Bowl.

Last season, the Bills finished 11-6 and won the AFC East title. The team made the playoffs but lost in a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their 2022-23 season begins on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Read below for the Bills' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 8, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 2: Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans, Sept. 19, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Week 3: Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins, Sept. 25, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 2, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Buffalo Bulls vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Oct. 9, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 16, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct. 30, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 9: Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets, Nov. 6, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 13, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns, Nov. 20, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions, Nov. 24, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 13: Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots, Dec. 1, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 14: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets, Dec. 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec. 17, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

Week 16: Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears, Dec. 24, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 2, 2023

TV: ESPN/ABC

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Week 18: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots, Jan. 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD