Bills fan indefinitely banned from NFL stadiums after slapping Ravens stars: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Buffalo Bills fan who was seen smacking the helmets of Baltimore Ravens stars DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Jackson after a touchdown on Sunday was reportedly banned from NFL stadium indefinitely.

ESPN first reported the fan, who was immediately ejected from Highmark Stadium after the incident, was banned on Monday, citing a team official. Fox News Digital reached out to the Bills for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson and Hopkins were celebrating with teammates in the end zone following a touchdown pass in the third quarter. The NBC broadcast caught the fan crossing the line.

The star quarterback retaliated and shoved the fan.

"I (saw) him slap (DeAndre Hopkins), but I wasn’t really … He slapped me – he was talking, so I just forgot where I was for a little bit," Jackson explained to reporters after the game. "You have to think in those situations. You have security out there; let security handle it.

START STREAMING WITH A 7-DAY FREE TRIAL AT FOXONE.COM OR DOWNLOAD THE FOX ONE APP ON YOUR FAVORITE DEVICE

"But I just let my emotions get the best of me. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again. I learned from that."

The Ravens seemingly had an insurmountable lead in the fourth quarter, but Buffalo found a way to come back. The Bills scored 22 points in the fourth quarter and won the game, 41-40.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson had 209 passing yards and two touchdown passes to go along with 70 yards on six carries and a rushing touchdown.