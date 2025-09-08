Expand / Collapse search
Bills fan indefinitely banned from NFL stadiums after slapping Ravens stars: report

The incident occurred in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
A Buffalo Bills fan who was seen smacking the helmets of Baltimore Ravens stars DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Jackson after a touchdown on Sunday was reportedly banned from NFL stadium indefinitely.

ESPN first reported the fan, who was immediately ejected from Highmark Stadium after the incident, was banned on Monday, citing a team official. Fox News Digital reached out to the Bills for comment.

Bills fans cheer on the team

Buffalo Bills fans react during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025.  (Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images)

Jackson and Hopkins were celebrating with teammates in the end zone following a touchdown pass in the third quarter. The NBC broadcast caught the fan crossing the line.

The star quarterback retaliated and shoved the fan.

"I (saw) him slap (DeAndre Hopkins), but I wasn’t really … He slapped me – he was talking, so I just forgot where I was for a little bit," Jackson explained to reporters after the game. "You have to think in those situations. You have security out there; let security handle it.

DeAndre Hopkins quiets the fans

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts after he scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

"But I just let my emotions get the best of me. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again. I learned from that."

The Ravens seemingly had an insurmountable lead in the fourth quarter, but Buffalo found a way to come back. The Bills scored 22 points in the fourth quarter and won the game, 41-40.

Lamar Jackson points

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown past Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Jackson had 209 passing yards and two touchdown passes to go along with 70 yards on six carries and a rushing touchdown.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

