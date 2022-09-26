Bill Belichick speaks glowingly of Aaron Rodgers before Week 4 game: 'He’s as good as there is'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick knows the tough task the New England Patriots have in Week 4 of containing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense.

The Packers are riding a two-game winning streak heading into their matchup with the Patriots. Rodgers seemed to be in the groove with his wide-receiving corps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, going 27-for-35 with 255 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the 14-12 win. Rookie Romeo Doubs led the way with eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Belichick, in his weekly appearance on Audacy's WEEI 93.7 in Boston, was asked what made Rodgers so great. The six-time Super Bowl champion lauded the quarterback.

"Pretty much everything. He’s very smart. A very good athlete," Belichick explained on "The Greg Hill Show." "He’s got very good quickness and the ability to avoid and escape guys in the pocket to extend plays. Really no weaknesses with the player at all. Tremendous amount of experience in game situation management. He’s as good as there is.

"Glad he’s in the NFC and haven’t had to face him more than he had because he’s always been a problem. And looks like he’s playing extremely well again as he always does. It’ll be a big challenge for us defensively this week. Not just him, but (Aaron) Jones and the entire offense. It’s a good offensive team. They’re well coached. They have a lot of good players, and they have a great, great quarterback."

Rodgers has only played against the Patriots three times in his career. Green Bay is 1-2 in those starts. Rodgers has 659 passing yards and four touchdown passes in those games.

The Patriots will have their own struggles heading into the game. New England is 1-2 and 25th in points scored this season.

New England will likely be without Mac Jones as he reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots will either go with Brian Hoyer or Bailey Zappe.