Bill Belichick on Patriots quarterback Cam Newton: 'Nobody works harder than Cam does'

New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick has been impressed with quarterback Cam Newton’s work ethic over the course of training camp this summer.

Belichick, who made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, said that Newton is one of the hardest workers that he’s ever had since he’s been the coach of the Patriots.

“I can see why he had the kind of success he had at Auburn and Carolina,” Belichick told the radio show. “Talking to people who were with him there, the things they said about him at Auburn and at Carolina from a decade ago or 2-3 years ago or even last year, it’s all the same, and it showed up here.

“He’s an extremely hard worker,” Belichick added. “Nobody works harder than Cam does. He’s here early, he stays late and he works very hard. Some players like to work on things they’re good at, like if you’re strong on the bench press you just throw more weight on the bench. But Cam works on things he’s not at good at and tries to improve on a daily basis and that’s something I really respect about him. That’s not easy for players or really any of us to do. We’ll get something we’re not really good at or it’s not our strength and you spend extra time on it when our natural tendency is to do things we’re good at. So he works extremely hard in all areas.”

With Newton and fellow quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer battling for the starting quarterback position during training camp, the Patriots have yet to name a starter, but all signs point in favor of Newton being Tom Brady’s successor in New England. If Newton can provide even a glimpse of what he was during his 2015 MVP campaign, the Patriots could once again be contenders in the AFC.