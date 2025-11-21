Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Bill Belichick addresses report of UNC players amassing dozens of traffic violations under his leadership

'We’ve addressed it,' Belichick said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick addressed a report that claimed his players have amassed a large number of traffic violations since he took over as head coach. 

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Belichick answered a question about a report by WRAL News saying his players have accumulated 31 speeding charges and 10 reckless driving counts dating back to last October, with 20% of the team's 101 players getting a citation. 

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson walk

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after a game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y. Oct. 31, 2025. (Adrian Kraus/AP Photo)

"Our conduct outside of the building, outside of the program, is important to us, and we stress that," Belichick said. "We’ve addressed multiple things, not just that. There are other things that go on, besides driving, that we’ve talked about, absolutely."

When asked if it has been discussed in team meetings or one-on-one with players, Belichick said, "all of the above."

"Multiple other people have talked about it as well to the team that aren’t members of the team," he added. "We’ve addressed it." 

WRAL also reported, for comparison, that North Carolina State's 124-player football roster recorded only 10 speeding citations and two reckless driving charges, while Duke's football team had just two players charged with speeding.

A second review by the Raleigh-based newspaper The News & Observer found that 19 current UNC players have been cited for traffic violations since last year, for charges including speeding, tinted windows or failing to stop at a stop sign. 

Bill Belichick yells from the sidelines

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick directs his team during the first half against Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 6, 2025.  (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Belichick's first season leading UNC has been disappointing to fans who expected a quick turnaround to ACC championship contention. At 4-6, Belichick's Tar Heels are on the brink of elimination from bowl eligibility as they prepare to face Duke on Saturday. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

