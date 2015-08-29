Big Ten releases conference schedule, Badgers open at home vs. Purdue

The Badgers found out the dates and locations of their 18 games against conference opponents on Thursday, as the Big Ten released the full 2015-16 men's basketball conference schedule.

Wisconsin opens its league slate at home against Purdue on Dec. 29.

The Badgers will play home-and-home games against Purdue, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State and Illinois. Wisconsin takes on Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Rutgers just at the Kohl Center, while it will face Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern and Penn State only on the road.

The Badgers are coming off back-to-back trips to the Final Four, including reaching the national championship last year. They also won both the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles last season. Over the past 14 years, Wisconsin has the best conference record in the Big Ten at 172-68 (.717). During that stretch, it's never finished lower than fourth place in the league.

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.