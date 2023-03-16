Expand / Collapse search
March Madness
Published

Biden reveals his March Madness picks for men's, women's college basketball

President Biden has a shocker in the women's bracket, while one men's team gets some revenge

Scott Thompson
Scott Thompson
Like everyone else filling out brackets for March Madness, President Biden revealed his selections for the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments. 

Biden doesn’t believe in major upsets this year, picking No. 1 seed Kansas and three No. 2 seeds in Arizona, Marquette and Texas to make the Final Four. 

President Biden’s winner is a team that would get some revenge after last year’s Sweet 16 defeat. He has Arizona Wildcats taking down top-seeded Kansas in the championship game in Houston. 

President Biden speaks during an anniversary ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2023.

President Biden speaks during an anniversary ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2023. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The president does have a few first-round upsets, though, predicting No. 12-seeded Charleston will defeat No. 5 San Diego State

He also has No. 11 Providence over No. 6 Kentucky, No. 11 Pittsburgh over No. 6 Iowa State, No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 11 Arizona State over No. 6 TCU. 

President Biden’s Sweet 16 has the favorites moving on to the Elite Eight. Nothing less than a No. 4 seed (Virginia) moves on in the bracket.

President Biden speaks during a dinner reception for governors and their spouses in the State Dining Room of the White House Feb. 11, 2023, in Washington. 

President Biden speaks during a dinner reception for governors and their spouses in the State Dining Room of the White House Feb. 11, 2023, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

On the women’s side, the president is going against the grain with his champion, selecting No. 4 seed Villanova to pull off a major upset over not just UConn in the Final Four, but heavy favorite South Carolina in the end. 

President Biden speaks at the University of Tampa Feb. 9, 2023.

President Biden speaks at the University of Tampa Feb. 9, 2023. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Gamecocks are 32-0 on the season, and many experts believe they take it all the way to Dallas for a perfect season. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.