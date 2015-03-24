Bengals retain LB Rey

Cincinnati, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - The Cincinnati Bengals have signed linebacker Vincent Rey to a two-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

Rey, a restricted free agent who had received a tender offer from the Bengals, started three games at middle linebacker last season and recorded 57 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions while playing in all 16 regular-season contests. He returned one of those picks for a touchdown in a late-year win over Minnesota.

An undrafted free agent who has been with Cincinnati since the 2010 campaign, Rey had spent the first three years of his career mainly on special teams.

The 26-year-old Duke product is expected to compete for a starting job at strongside linebacker after the Bengals' recent release of veteran James Harrison.