Bears wipe floor with Paul Quinn

Quincy Acy scored a game-high 24 points on 10- 12 shooting from the floor and pulled down six rebounds, leading the sixth- 54 thumping of Paul Quinn on Monday night.

Brady Heslip drained four three-pointers for 12 points and Anthony Jones chipped in with 10 points for Baylor, which remained perfect on the season at 10-0. Cory Jefferson donated nine points and seven rebounds for the Bears.

Darrell Augustine paced the Tigers with 15 points, while Nafis Richardson contributed nine points and four assists. Aaron McCuin added eight points and five rebounds for the Tigers