Chicago Bears

Bears, Montez Sweat agree to $98 million extension shortly after trading for him: reports

Sweat was traded to Chicago from the Commanders on Tuesday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
If you thought the Chicago Bears were just going for rentals at the trade deadline, think again.

The Bears acquired defensive lineman Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders this past Tuesday.

Sweat was able to be franchise-tagged, but given the capital Chicago allowed to get him (with the way their season is going, it figures to be an early second-rounder), they decided to lock Sweat up.

Montez Sweat runs out on the field

Montez Sweat, #90 of the Washington Commanders, runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL game against the Chicago Bears at FedExField on October 5, 2023, in Landover, Maryland.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The two sides reportedly agreed to a four-year pact worth $98 million, with over $72 million of it guaranteed.

Sweat was the 26th selection by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. In his career, he has 35.5 sacks and 197 tackles.

"Montez is a huge addition to our team," general manager Ryan Poles said via the team website. "He is not only a great player but a great person. We expect him to help elevate our defense."

Swat wasn’t the only first-round defensive lineman Washington parted ways with at the deadline. They also sent Chase Young, the second pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, to the San Francisco 49ers.

Chase Young and Montez

Chase Young, #99, and Montez Sweat, #90, of the Washington Commanders celebrate after a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

It’s the second straight year the Bears sent a second-round pick to get a veteran. Last year, they sent their own second-rounder to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Chase Claypool. That pick wound up being the 32nd pick, as the Bears had the worst record in football, and the Miami Dolphins (ironically, the team Claypool now plays for) forfeited their first-rounder after tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. The move, however, failed miserably, as Claypool’s talent never materialized in the Windy City, and earlier this year, the Bears sent him and a 2025 seventh-rounder to Miami for a sixth-round pick that year.

Montez Sweat runs on to the field

Montez Sweat, #90 of the Washington Commanders, takes to the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on October 29, 2023, in Landover, Maryland.  (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Chicago’s 10 sacks and 46 pressures both rank dead last in the NFL. They will look to improve to 3-6 when they face the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.