Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bears
Published

Bears coach Matt Nagy to miss 49ers game because of COVID-19

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday's game against San Francisco because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The team announced Saturday that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach against the 49ers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nagy said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 43-year-old coach, who is vaccinated, announced the result during a Zoom call minutes after his usual in-person session was switched.

Chicago (3-4) had four players on the COVID-19 list for last weekend’s 38-3 loss at Tampa Bay, with linebacker Caleb Johnson and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson joining star linebacker Robert Quinn and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham before kickoff. Running back Damien Williams was removed from the list a day before the game.

The Bears will have Quinn, Johnson and Wilkinson back for the matchup with the visiting 49ers (2-4), but offensive lineman Germain Ifedi was placed on the COVID-19 list on Friday.