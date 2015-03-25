Bears add Zbikowski

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a one-year contract with safety Tom Zbikowski, who was released by Indianapolis last week.

Financial terms for the native of nearby Arlington Heights were not disclosed.

Zbikowski inked a three-year contract with the Colts last March and started the first 11 games last season before suffering a knee sprain. He was deemed expendable after Indianapolis signed LaRon Landry.

The 27-year-old Zbikowski spent his first four NFL seasons with Baltimore and has 89 tackles with three interceptions and two sacks in 64 NFL games, 25 of which have been starts. He is also a special teams standout, averaging 6.3 yards on punt returns and 21.4 yards on kickoff returns with 59 special teams tackles.

Zbikowski was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Notre Dame.