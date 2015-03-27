BBWAA awards coming to TV

The Baseball Writers Association of America voted on Tuesday to partner with MLB Network to create a series of shows based on their annual awards.

A vote of the BBWAA membership this morning approved a plan to televise the announcement of the group's signature awards -- the Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards in each league.

The shows will be televised in November, the time the awards are normally announced.

In an effort to make the awards more television-friendly, the finalists for the awards will be unveiled in the week before the formal announcement. The top three vote-getters for the Rookie, Manager and Cy Young awards will then be revealed on MLB Network; the top five vote-getters for the two MVP awards will also be disclosed.

The winner will then be revealed at a later time with the player, team and public learning all at the same time for the first time during the telecast.