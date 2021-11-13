Eager Baylor fans storm field too early, leaving Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley irate

Baylor football fans stormed the field one second too early before the team officially upset Oklahoma in its Big 12 matchup to put a damper on the Sooners' hopes for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Bears got the clock down to one second and decided to kick a field goal to go up 27-14 instead of just taking a knee on the game already up 10 points. The student section at McLane Stadium took the field to celebrate but was ordered back to its seats until the game was official.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley appeared to be upset by the entire scene and told most of his players to go back to the locker room while the final second played out. He was giving officials an earful on the sideline.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda explained why he decided to kick a field goal with a second left.

"That was for the Big 12 tiebreaker, we wanted to be over 10," he told FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft.

It was Aranda’s first win against a Top 10 opponent. Baylor was the No. 18 team in the latest Associated Press rankings, and Oklahoma was No. 4.

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon was 12-for-21 for 117 yards, a touchdown pass and two rushing touchdowns. He gained 107 yards on the ground. Baylor’s Abram Smith added 148 yards rushing.

Oklahoma’s usually high-powered offense was stymied consistently.

Sooner QB Caleb Williams was 10-for-19 for 146 yards and two interceptions. Spencer Rattler subbed in for Williams at one point during the game but couldn’t provide a spark.

Williams and Kennedy Brooks each had a rushing touchdown. Oklahoma was 2-for-9 on third downs.

Baylor dashed Oklahoma's hopes of becoming the first 10-win team in the country. The Sooners had alredy been sitting on the outside of the College Football Playoff picture. The loss hurts the Sooners’ chances of getting into the post-season tournament this season.