St. Louis BattleHawks quarterbacks celebrate first win by chugging hard seltzer in locker room

The St. Louis BattleHawks were among the first teams to get a win in the XFL’s first week of the season and some of the players went extra hard when celebrating the victory in the locker room.

After St. Louis knocked off the Dallas Renegades, 15-9, BattleHawks quarterbacks Nick Fitzgerald and Taylor Heinicke went right for the beverages on the table.

The two cracked open a couple of hard seltzers and began chugging. Fitzgerald went the college way, shot-gunning the seltzer, while Heinicke channeled his inner “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and poured the drinks into his mouth and all over his jersey.

St. Louis was the lone team to win on the road.

Fitzgerald didn’t throw a pass in the game but picked up three yards on one carry. Heinicke didn’t play.

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu started. He was 20-for-27 with 209 passing yards and one touchdown in the win over the Renegades.

His lone touchdown pass went to wide receiver Alonzo Russell. The 9-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter proved to be the go-ahead score.

St. Louis will have another road game come Sunday. The BattleHawks take on the Houston Roughnecks. Houston won their first game as well.