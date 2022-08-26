Baseball team shuts out pro-life organizations, cancels family night hours before first pitch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An independent baseball team in Colorado has canceled its Family Night just hours before the first pitch, shutting out pro-life organizations that were sponsoring the event.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes were slated to host Family Night during their game on Friday, but due to objections to two organizations partnering on the event, the team canceled.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Save the Storks, one of the sponsors, said in a Facebook post that UCHealth, the health system company behind the Vibes' stadium's name, "was behind this shut down."

"We were delighted when the Rocky Mountain Vibes team came to us and asked if we could partner for Family Night. Now we are extremely disappointed and confused by this decision of the owners of the franchise and corporate owner of the UCHealth Park," Save the Storks president Diane Ferraro said in a statement. "UCHealth is a company that says they offer care for women and families but is shutting down a night specifically intended for them."

Ferraro also said in a statement that the event drove 3,000 tickets sold. Now, she's pleading for those who bought tickets to ask for refunds.

MICHIGAN'S JIM HARBAUGH DRAWS OUTRAGE OVER PRO-LIFE REMARKS

"We are encouraging our supporters to request refunds for their tickets and not attend an event that no longer welcomes families," she said.

Julie Bailey, vice president of Pikes Peak Citizens for Life, said the team emailed the two organizations at 10:30 local time Friday morning with the news of the cancellation.

"We're very disappointed," Bailey told Fox News Digital. "We've been working on this several months. We're just very disappointed.

"This is just a reflection of the culture we’re in."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Vibes did not respond to a request for comment.