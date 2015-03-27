Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Feller, 91, being treated for leukemia

Bob Feller, the third-oldest living member of the Baseball Hall of Famer, is being treated for leukemia.

The 91-year-old Feller was back at his usual seat in the Cleveland Indians' press box Sunday after missing the first five games of the current homestand. He said he felt good after 10 days of outpatient treatment at the Cleveland Clinic.

Feller burst on the baseball scene in 1936 as a 17-year-old schoolboy from Iowa. Signed for $1 and an autographed baseball, the right-hander never pitched in the minors and spent 18 seasons with the Cleveland Indians, compiling a 266-162 record.

He pitched three no-hitters and 12 one-hitters. In 1938, he struck out 18 in one game, a record at the time.

Feller is younger than 92-year-olds Lee McPhail and Bobby Doerr among living Hall members.