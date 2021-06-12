Barbora Krejcikova wins first Grand slam title at French Open after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Unseeded Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova won her first Grand Slam title after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets in the Women’s French Open Final on Saturday.

Krejcikova, 25, called the crowd atmosphere "amazing" after she beat the odds in only her fifth major tournament in singles, beating 31st-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Krejcikova now will try to become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the French Open singles and doubles titles in the same year.

