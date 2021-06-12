Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

French Open
Published

Barbora Krejcikova wins first Grand slam title at French Open after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Krejcikova now will try to become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the French Open singles and doubles titles in the same year

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Unseeded Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova won her first Grand Slam title after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets in the Women’s French Open Final on Saturday. 

Krejcikova, 25, called the crowd atmosphere "amazing" after she beat the odds in only her fifth major tournament in singles, beating 31st-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Krejcikova now will try to become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the French Open singles and doubles titles in the same year. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.