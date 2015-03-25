Balde's late goal helps Celtic edge Partick Thistle

Glasgow, Scotland (SportsNetwork.com) - Celtic picked up a 2-1 win over Partick Thistle at Firhill Stadium on Sunday thanks to a late strike from Amido Balde.

Georgios Samaras got the Hoops off the mark in the 34th minute by heading home a corner kick from Emilio Izaguirre, but Thistle leveled the score in the 67th minute when Kris Doolhan poked a cross from Kallum Higginbotham past Fraser Forster from close range.

Both sides pushed for a winner and Celtic took better advantage of the open play when Balde led a fast break in the 74th minute, showing strength to hold off Aaron Muirhead before slipping a shot past Thistle 'keeper Scott Fox.

The result sees Celtic improve to 26 points to remain atop the Scottish Premier League table, 13 points clear of Thistle.

In Sunday's other Premier League contest, Steve May and Nigel Hasselbaink netted a goal apiece to lead St. Johnstone to a 2-0 victory over Motherwell.