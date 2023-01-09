Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Baker Mayfield on future after Rams' stint: 'Not going to just go chase a check'

Mayfield spoke highly of his experience with the Rams

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Baker Mayfield wrapped up a whirlwind season with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but he’s in no rush to figure out his next step as he enters free agency, telling reporters that while he has "no doubt" that he’s a starting quarterback, he’s not going "to just go chase a check." 

Mayfield’s season, which began with the Carolina Panthers, ended with a 19-16 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks and capped off 2-3 finish with the Rams who acquired him off waivers following Matthew Stafford’s season-ending injury in early December. 

 Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) gestures against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at SoFi Stadium.

 Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) gestures against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at SoFi Stadium. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The longtime former Cleveland Browns quarterback quickly put to rest questions surrounding his ability to be a starting quarterback in the NFL with a quick turnaround to win his first game for the Rams in Week 14.

RAMS HEAD COACH SEAN MCVAY WEIGHING IMMEDIATE FUTURE WITH TEAM: REPORT

"I’m thankful for my time here," Mayfield told reporters in the locker room after the game. "This place has been unbelievable for me."

"I think I’m going to look back and be really, really grateful for this short time period and the things I’ve learned. So we’ll see what happens. I have no idea."

Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams takes a selfie with fans prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Mayfield is wearing a t-shirt honoring Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills. 

Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams takes a selfie with fans prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Mayfield is wearing a t-shirt honoring Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Mayfield said he will be taking time off to spend time with his wife before thinking about his next potential landing spot but did say that after his experience in Los Angeles, he’s going to have "a lot of thought" into where he goes next.

"It’s gotta be the best opportunity. I’m not going to just go chase a check to go start and play after seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again," he said. "It’s going to be hard to try something else new but obviously — it’s going to be a big-time decision. So there’s going to be a lot of thought put into it." 

Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. 

Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Mayfield further clarified: "I know I’m good enough to be a starting quarterback. I have no doubt about that." 

Mayfield requested a trade in early December after the Panthers informed him they would be going with Sam Danrold as starter with PJ Walker as his backup in Carolina’s Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

