Baker Mayfield on future after Rams' stint: 'Not going to just go chase a check'

Baker Mayfield wrapped up a whirlwind season with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but he’s in no rush to figure out his next step as he enters free agency, telling reporters that while he has "no doubt" that he’s a starting quarterback, he’s not going "to just go chase a check."

Mayfield’s season, which began with the Carolina Panthers, ended with a 19-16 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks and capped off 2-3 finish with the Rams who acquired him off waivers following Matthew Stafford’s season-ending injury in early December.

The longtime former Cleveland Browns quarterback quickly put to rest questions surrounding his ability to be a starting quarterback in the NFL with a quick turnaround to win his first game for the Rams in Week 14.

RAMS HEAD COACH SEAN MCVAY WEIGHING IMMEDIATE FUTURE WITH TEAM: REPORT

"I’m thankful for my time here," Mayfield told reporters in the locker room after the game. "This place has been unbelievable for me."

"I think I’m going to look back and be really, really grateful for this short time period and the things I’ve learned. So we’ll see what happens. I have no idea."

Mayfield said he will be taking time off to spend time with his wife before thinking about his next potential landing spot but did say that after his experience in Los Angeles, he’s going to have "a lot of thought" into where he goes next.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s gotta be the best opportunity. I’m not going to just go chase a check to go start and play after seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again," he said. "It’s going to be hard to try something else new but obviously — it’s going to be a big-time decision. So there’s going to be a lot of thought put into it."

Mayfield further clarified: "I know I’m good enough to be a starting quarterback. I have no doubt about that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP