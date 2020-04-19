Austin Jackson: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Austin Jackson is an offensive lineman who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Jackson was a four-star recruit going into USC, according to Rivals. He chose USC over Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, and Auburn.

He was among the top football prospects from Arizona and made an immediate impact when he started to play for the Trojans.

Here are five more things to know about Jackson.

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Jackson is listed at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured as having 34 1/8-inch arms and 10 1/4-inch hands. He recorded a 5.07 40-yard dash, 27 reps on the bench press and 31-inch at the vertical jump.

2). HELPING HIS SISTER

Jackson missed some practices going into his junior season because he donated bone marrow to his sister. She suffers from Diamond-Blackman anemia, which causes a low red-blood-cell amount affecting other blood components.

3). FOOTBALL FAMILY

Jackson’s grandfather, Melvin Jackson, played on the offensive line for the Trojans. He also played for the Green Bay Packers for five seasons from 1976 to 1980. The Packers selected him in the 12th round of the ’76 draft.

4). IMPACT TROJAN

Jackson played in all 14 games for USC during his freshman season. He also played in 12 games in 2018 and 13 games in 2019. He was First Team All-Pac-12 in 2019.

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

Jackson is one of the top offensive linemen in the draft but he is one of many solid tackles that will be taken. It could be more fitting for him to go in the second round than the first.