Astros' Marisnick hilariously teases vertically-challenged Jose Altuve with bathroom sign

By Brett Smiley | FoxSports
ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jake Marisnick #6 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros high-five while celebrating after defeating the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 5-3 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 13, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Matt Brown/Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images)

It is well known that Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, the 2014 AL batting champ and three-time All-Star, is not a tall man. He stands only five feet five inches while outfielder Jake Marisnick is 6-foot-4.

There are drawbacks to a small statute but the benefits for Altuve include a smaller strike zone and, apparently, this reserved spot in the Astros' facility:

That may come in handry for Altuve during a post-lunch rush to the head.