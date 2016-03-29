Astros' Marisnick hilariously teases vertically-challenged Jose Altuve with bathroom sign

It is well known that Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, the 2014 AL batting champ and three-time All-Star, is not a tall man. He stands only five feet five inches while outfielder Jake Marisnick is 6-foot-4.



There are drawbacks to a small statute but the benefits for Altuve include a smaller strike zone and, apparently, this reserved spot in the Astros' facility:

That may come in handry for Altuve during a post-lunch rush to the head.

