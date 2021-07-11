Astros' Jose Altuve gets jersey ripped off after game-winning homer vs. Yankees

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve put an exclamation point on the weekend with a walk-off home run against the New York Yankees and fanned the flames of a rivalry that bubbled up again.

Altuve hit a three-run home run to cap a six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Yankees. Houston won the game, 8-7.

The symbolism over Altuve’s ripped jersey at the end of the game is what mattered the most.

Aaron Judge appeared to make a reference Saturday when he hit a home run and tightened up his jersey while he rounded the bases. Judge said it was because he was cold while the Minute Maid Park roof was closed, but many believed it was a reference to Altuve trying to cover himself while rounding the bases after a clutch home run in the 2019 postseason.

Altuve was accused, without evidence, of having a buzzer attached to him to signal what type of pitch was heading his way. While Judge didn’t outright accuse Altuve of doing it, the jersey clutch was enough to raise eyebrows. Altuve had claimed he did want his teammates to rip his jersey off at the time because he was shy and didn’t want his wife to see a tattoo he had gotten.

On Sunday, the Astros struck back.

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado hit a home run and unbuttoned his jersey while heading to third base.

"It was a little hot," Maldonado said slyly after the game. "Trying to get some air inside my shirt."

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez opened the door with a home run of his own and a heavy jacket was placed on him in the dugout.

When Altuve hit the game-winning home run, his jersey was completely ripped off.

"It was pretty amazing how Altuve did it again," Maldonado said after the game. "He’s a guy with a big heart and is the face of this team. He got to the plate we knew something big was going to happen."

Of the jersey, Chad McCormick said: "It was 100% coming off after that home run."

