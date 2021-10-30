Astros remove Jason Castro from World Series roster over COVID protocols

Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro was removed from the World Series roster before the start of Game 4 on Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves because of MLB’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

Castro was placed on the COVID-19 injury list and is eligible to be put back on if he’s cleared during the rest of the series. Garrett Stubbs replaced Castro on the roster.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Astros general manager James Click said he couldn’t confirm whether Castro had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Houston Chronicle. Click said Castro is isolating in Atlanta and that none of the other Astros players are affected.

Castro, 34, had been playing in the first World Series of his career. He played two of the three games against the Braves and is 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He had been 2-for-4 in his other postseason appearances between the American League Championship Series and American League Division Series.

BRAVES' BRIAN SNITKER DEFENDS PULLING IAN ANDERSON IN THE MIDDLE OF NO-HITTER

He joined the Astros as a free agent before the start of spring training earlier this year. He played in 66 games playing mostly his natural catcher position though he appeared in two games as a designated hitter.

He hit eight home runs and batted .235 over that span.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Castro was originally drafted No. 10 overall by Houston in 2008. He played for the Astros from 2010 to 2016 before signing with the Minnesota Twins before the start of the 2017 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.