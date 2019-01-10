Arizona HS referee fired for asking if players had green cards: report

An Arizona high school basketball referee was fired after asking the visiting team’s coach if his players had their green cards just before Tuesday's game, according to reports.

A spokesman for the Arizona Interscholastic Association told the Arizona Daily Star the official’s comment came just before tipff of a freshman game between Walden Grove and visiting Pueblo high schools in Sahuarita.

Herman House, the director of interscholastics for the Tucson Unified School District, reported the comment to the AIA on Wednesday and the referee was fired soon after. The AIA did not release the official’s name, but said he was fired for violating the organization’s code of ethics.

A mother of one of the Pueblo High School players posted a Facebook message about the incident that garnered attention.

"Breaks my heart that they had to be a part of this ugliness," Patricia Coleman, the woman who posted on Facebook, told the Star.

Pueblo High School is located in a largely Hispanic part of Tucson. Around 89 percent of its students identify as Hispanic, according to U.S. News & World Report.