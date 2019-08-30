Arizona Diamondbacks have been historically average this season, still contending for postseason

One particular Arizona Diamondbacks stat is sticking out — which is ironic because it's about the Diamondbacks' inability to stick out. In fact, the team is historically mediocre.

The Diamondbacks aren’t going to make the playoffs by catching the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and winning the division. But neither will the Diamondbacks set any records for most losses in a single season. The Diamondbacks, in fact, are still in postseason contention, even though they've been historically ... meh.

OCTAVIO DOTEL, LUIS CASTILLO CLEARED IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC DRUG TRAFFICKING CASE

Arizona has been within two games of .500 – plus or minus – for more than two months. The team is on a 60-game streak that has beaten the Oakland Athletics’ mark of 56 straight games set in 2007, according to STATS. They lost to the Colorado Rockies on June 18 and have remained in that gray area ever since.

That stat isn’t one that is particularly welcomed by manager Torey Lovullo.

SLUGGING TWINS SET ROAD HR RECORD IN 10-5 ROUT OF WHITE SOX

“I've talked about it being like a dune buggy on a sandy road in the Sahara Desert,” he said Thursday after the team’s win over the Dodgers. “Even though I've never been to the Sahara Desert, I can imagine there are some sand dunes there. You're just bouncing up and down and trying to do the best thing to eliminate that noise and that rattle.”

There is still hope for the Diamondbacks to make the playoffs with a month left of the season. The team is 68-66 and the Diamondbacks are only 4 1/2 games out of the final wildcard spot.

With some late-season magic, Lovullo hopes to pull off a miracle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You look at how we play baseball when we're doing things the right way, we should get on a run,” he said. “If you're going to project things, it's sometime soon. When it does, it's going to be fun to watch.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.