Arizona Coyotes
Published

Arizona Coyotes minority owner arrested for domestic violence, suspended indefinitely by NHL

Andrew Barroway was arrested in Aspen Thursday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Andrew Barroway was suspended indefinitely by the NHL after a domestic violence arrest.

The part-owner of the Arizona Coyotes was arrested Thursday night and spent the evening in Pitkin County Jail in Colorado after an incident at an Aspen hotel.

Owner, Chairman and Governor Andrew Barroway of the Arizona Coyotes speaks to the press prior to a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Gila River Arena Jan. 3, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images) 

Owner, Chairman and Governor Andrew Barroway of the Arizona Coyotes speaks to the press prior to a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Gila River Arena Jan. 3, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz.  (Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

An altercation with his wife turned physical, police said.

Barroway faces a Class 4 felony charge of second-degree assault related to strangulation and a third-degree assault charge, according to a court affidavit.

The Arizona Coyotes kachina logo at center ice before a game against the St. Louis Blues Oct. 18, 2021, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 

The Arizona Coyotes kachina logo at center ice before a game against the St. Louis Blues Oct. 18, 2021, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.  (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Police say he is not allowed to be in contact with his wife, unless it is regarding their children, and has been ordered not to drink alcohol.

The hedge fund manager owns 5% of the team. He is the majority owner of Greek soccer club Athens Kallithea FC.

Left to right: Executive Vice President Don Maloney; Co-owner and Director Craig Stewart; Owner, Chairman and Governor Andrew Barroway; President and CEO Antoney LeBlanc; and head coach Dave Tippett of the Arizona Coyotes pose for a photo during a press conference prior to a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Gila River Arena Jan. 3, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Left to right: Executive Vice President Don Maloney; Co-owner and Director Craig Stewart; Owner, Chairman and Governor Andrew Barroway; President and CEO Antoney LeBlanc; and head coach Dave Tippett of the Arizona Coyotes pose for a photo during a press conference prior to a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Gila River Arena Jan. 3, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

He previously had been the team's majority owner, buying 51% in 2014, but he sold the majority of his stake to Alex Meruelo in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.