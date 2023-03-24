Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Maple Leafs
Published

President Biden gets standing ovation in Canada after voicing displeasure with Maple Leafs

Biden was in Ottawa on Friday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Biden has a nemesis in the NHL world.

While announcing the new northern border deal and fetanyl coalition with the U.S.' northern neighbor on Friday, the president said that he is a fan of all but one of Canada's NHL teams.

President Biden speaks at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 9, 2023.

President Biden speaks at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"Our revenues cross borders. So do our sports leagues. Baseball, basketball, hockey," Biden said. "I have to say, I like your teams, except the [Toronto Maple] Leafs."

He received a standing ovation for the jab — likely because he was in Ottawa, the home of the NHL's Senators.

His reasoning? He's still bummed about a Philadelphia Flyers' loss to Toronto earlier this year.

"They beat the Flyers back in January, that's why. And if I didn't say that — I married a Philly girl — if I didn't say that, I'd be sleeping alone. Fellas, I like you, but not that much," Biden quipped.

Back on Jan. 8, the Flyers hosted the Leafs but lost, 6-2.

A view of the Toronto Maple Leafs logo prior to action between the Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 13, 2023.

A view of the Toronto Maple Leafs logo prior to action between the Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 13, 2023. (Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Leafs' 95 points currently rank second in the Atlantic Division, but they are 20 points behind the juggernaut Boston Bruins, while the Senators trail the Leafs by 20 points.