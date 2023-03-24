President Biden gets standing ovation in Canada after voicing displeasure with Maple Leafs

President Biden has a nemesis in the NHL world.

While announcing the new northern border deal and fetanyl coalition with the U.S.' northern neighbor on Friday, the president said that he is a fan of all but one of Canada's NHL teams.

"Our revenues cross borders. So do our sports leagues. Baseball, basketball, hockey," Biden said. "I have to say, I like your teams, except the [Toronto Maple] Leafs."

He received a standing ovation for the jab — likely because he was in Ottawa, the home of the NHL's Senators.

His reasoning? He's still bummed about a Philadelphia Flyers' loss to Toronto earlier this year.

"They beat the Flyers back in January, that's why. And if I didn't say that — I married a Philly girl — if I didn't say that, I'd be sleeping alone. Fellas, I like you, but not that much," Biden quipped.

Back on Jan. 8, the Flyers hosted the Leafs but lost, 6-2.

The Leafs' 95 points currently rank second in the Atlantic Division, but they are 20 points behind the juggernaut Boston Bruins, while the Senators trail the Leafs by 20 points.