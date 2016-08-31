Arizona Cardinals trim down to 75-man limit

The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday to reach the 75-man limit

The Arizona Cardinals made the last two moves on their roster on Tuesday to reach the 75-man limit required by 4:00 p.m. The interesting thing was both moves were made at a position already struggling with depth.

The Cardinals reached an injury settlement with cornerback Alan Ball and released him. They also placed cornerback Elie Bouka on the injured reserve. This on the heels of placing cornerback Mike Jenkins on injured reserve the day before.

The Cardinals likely now must go into the regular season with Brandon Williams starting at corner opposite Patrick Peterson. Justin Bethel just saw his first preseason action this past Sunday and looks like he still has a lot of work to do.

Ball just signed with the team the first week of August as the Cardinals looked to bolster their veteran experience at the position. However he injured his quad and sat out the game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

What's next for the Cardinals is anyone's guess. Of the seven cornerbacks remaining on the roster, four of them are rookies, including draft pick Harlan Miller. Cornerback Trevon Hartfield had an interception of Texans quarterback Brandon Wheeden on Sunday. He will be one to watch this Thursday against the Denver Broncos.

It is entirely possible though given the youth at the position, the Cardinals will be looking to add more veteran depth. They may wait until cuts are announced by Saturday afternoon when all NFL teams must trim their rosters to regular-season size of 53 players.

Most likely they will not find any diamonds in the rough. There is a reason why a certain player has been cut. However it is possible they can find someone to fill the gap for now. The Cardinals need another veteran voice in the secondary.

This article originally appeared on