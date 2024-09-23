Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning's uncle gets last laugh after Texas quarterback wins in 1st collegiate start

Eli Manning had a monster debut in 2001 for Ole Miss

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Arch Manning may have put on a show for the Texas Longhorns in his first collegiate start at quarterback over the weekend, but his uncle got the last laugh on Monday.

The redshirt freshman led the team to a 51-3 victory over Louisiana Monroe. Manning had 258 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two interceptions in the win. He called it a "C-plus" performance despite the shellacking.

Arch Manning throws

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, #16, throws against Louisiana-Monroe during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

"To think he was going to come out and play a perfect game, I don't think anybody in here thought that," Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said, via ESPN. "I thought he was going to prepare really well, work really hard, do everything he could to play good football. He was going to have some lessons learned, and I think that's what tonight was about."

On Sunday, the SEC Network posted a graphic on X about the starting debut performance for each of the Manning family’s football players.

Archie Manning had 116 passing yards, two touchdown passes and one interception in his first Ole Miss start in 1968. Peyton Manning had 79 passing yards in his first start for Tennessee in 1994. The former New York Giants quarterback had an impressive debut.

Eli Manning at the 2024 Pro Bowl

NFC coach Eli Manning speaks to the crowd after the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 4, 2024. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Eli Manning had 271 passing yards and five touchdown passes in 2001.

"I win," he wrote on X on Monday.

Arch Manning will only be the starter for however long it takes Quinn Ewers to recover from an abdominal injury.

Arch Manning fan

A fan holds a sign for Texas quarterback Arch Manning, #16, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas is the No. 1 team in the nation and will welcome Mississippi State at home in the program’s first SEC game.

