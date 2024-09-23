Arch Manning's uncle gets last laugh after Texas quarterback wins in 1st collegiate start

Arch Manning may have put on a show for the Texas Longhorns in his first collegiate start at quarterback over the weekend, but his uncle got the last laugh on Monday.

The redshirt freshman led the team to a 51-3 victory over Louisiana Monroe. Manning had 258 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two interceptions in the win. He called it a "C-plus" performance despite the shellacking.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"To think he was going to come out and play a perfect game, I don't think anybody in here thought that," Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said, via ESPN. "I thought he was going to prepare really well, work really hard, do everything he could to play good football. He was going to have some lessons learned, and I think that's what tonight was about."

On Sunday, the SEC Network posted a graphic on X about the starting debut performance for each of the Manning family’s football players.

Archie Manning had 116 passing yards, two touchdown passes and one interception in his first Ole Miss start in 1968. Peyton Manning had 79 passing yards in his first start for Tennessee in 1994. The former New York Giants quarterback had an impressive debut.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS: WEEK 4

Eli Manning had 271 passing yards and five touchdown passes in 2001.

"I win," he wrote on X on Monday.

Arch Manning will only be the starter for however long it takes Quinn Ewers to recover from an abdominal injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas is the No. 1 team in the nation and will welcome Mississippi State at home in the program’s first SEC game.