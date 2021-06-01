Next in line of Manning quarterbacks facing a rush from these top college programs: report

The name "Manning" has officially reached new heights.

Arch Manning, who is the third generation quarterback of football’s royal family, is entering his junior year at Isidore Newman School in Louisiana and is generating buzz at an all-time level at some of the country’s most notable college football programs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Athletic reported that schools like Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Stanford, and Texas, among others, have extended scholarship offers to the 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback, who is expected to be the most sought-after prospect of the 2023 recruiting class.

Arch’s Uncle Eli and grandfather Archie both starred at Ole Miss. Uncle Peyton took a different route and played college ball at the University of Tennessee, but Arch Manning doesn’t feel any pressure to follow in any of their footsteps and he may look to build a legacy of his own elsewhere.

BILL COWHER DOESN'T BLAME PATRIOTS, BILL BELICHICK FOR SPYGATE SCANDAL: 'IT'S ONLY CHEATING IF YOU GET CAUGHT'

"I’m wide, wide open," Arch Manning told The Athletic in an exclusive interview.

The younger Manning is expected to visit Clemson, Southern Methodist University and the University of Texas in the next two weeks. After that, he will make his way to Alabama, Georgia, and possibly Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Stanford, The Athletic reported.

"Arch is open-minded right now," Arch’s father Cooper Manning told the digital sports publication. "He is going into everything wide-eyed and excited to meet people and develop relationships. He’s starting to figure out what he likes and what he doesn’t like in terms of the offenses and the systems. He’s looking forward to getting a better feel for the schools and their atmospheres."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Athletic reported that everyone who has family connections to Arch -- including his parents, grandfather, and uncles -- will have no influence on where he decides to play in college. The family is expected to serve as a sounding board and resource for institutional knowledge, but the decision will be Arch’s alone, the website stated.

"I’m the one going to college, not my parents and not my coaches," Arch Manning told The Athletic. "No one’s pressuring me to do anything. I mean, I don’t even have to play football in college if I don’t want to. But I want to go play at a good school, and I think every college has something great to offer. I’m not singling out anywhere."