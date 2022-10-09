AP Top 25 poll: Shake-up in top spots; James Madison enters rankings for first time

Alabama’s less-than-convincing win over Texas A&M Saturday cost the Crimson Tide the No. 1 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll in college football Sunday.

Georgia dominated Auburn 42-10 behind Stetson Bennett’s 64-yard rushing touchdown and three rushing scores from Daijun Edwards.

Brandon Robinson and Kenny McIntosh also contributed with touchdowns on the ground.

Ohio State took care of business against Michigan State, 49-26. C.J. Stroud threw six touchdown passes, including three to Marvin Harrison Jr. Emeka Egbuka had 143 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Harrison added 131 receiving yards and the three scores. Julian Fleming and Gee Scott Jr. also caught touchdown passes from Stroud.

The differences in how they won dropped Alabama from No. 1 to No. 3 in the latest poll. Georgia moved up to No. 1, and Ohio State was ranked No. 2.

Georgia received 32 first-place votes, Ohio State had 20 and Alabama got 11.

At the bottom of the rankings, James Madison cracked the Top 25 for the first time in the program’s history. The Dukes are playing in the Sun Belt Conference after spending their entire existence in the Football Championship Series.

Illinois’ 9-6 victory over Iowa also lifted the Illini into the Top 25 for the first time since 2011.

Here’s how the rest of the top 25 shook out.

--

1). Georgia (6-0)

2). Ohio State (6-0)

3). Alabama (6-0)

4). Clemson (6-0)

5). Michigan (6-0)

6). Tennessee (5-0)

7). USC (6-0)

8). Oklahoma State (5-0)

9). Ole Miss (6-0)

10). Penn State (5-0)

11). UCLA (6-0)

12). Oregon (5-1)

13). TCU (5-0)

14). Wake Forest (5-1)

15). N.C. State (5-1)

16). Mississippi State (5-1)

17). Kansas State (5-1)

18). Syracuse (5-0)

19). Kansas (5-1)

20). Utah (4-2)

21). Cincinnati (5-1)

22). Kentucky (4-2)

23). Texas (4-2)

24). Illinois (5-1)

25). James Madison (5-0)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.