Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio State Buckeyes
Published

Ohio State's CJ Stroud builds confidence ahead of 2022 season: 'I feel like I can do a lot more'

CJ Stroud and Ohio State start the season against Notre Dame

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

C.J. Stroud led Ohio State to an 11-win season and a Rose Bowl victory in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes, and he’s insisted he’s yet to tap into his full potential.

Though Stroud and Ohio State did lose to Michigan last season, he was still able to throw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdown passes. The loss may have pushed the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff picture at such a pivotal time, but the 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah was a saving grace.

As No. 2 Ohio State readies for No. 5 Notre Dame in Week 1 of the season, Stroud is poised for another spectacular season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on Jan. 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. 

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on Jan. 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.  (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Honestly, I don’t think I really did a lot," he said Tuesday. "I feel like I barely touched my potential. I feel like I can do a lot more."

Stroud was a Heisman finalist last season, only coming up short to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

"I just approach it like I’ve been doing since I got here. I’ve always felt by God's grace like I was a natural born leader, that he’s kind of blessed me with that ability. So I feel like I can relate to a lot of people in different situations. I just keep being myself, keep being unapologetically me and just understand my role," Stroud said.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays in an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Stroud is a top contender for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays in an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Stroud is a top contender for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

ARKANSAS' SAM PITTMAN ON PREPARING FOR CINCINNATI: ‘SOME GUYS BRING ICED TEA AND SOME GUYS BRING LIQUOR’

Those who work with him the closest had glowing words for the young quarterback.

"I think that C.J. has really grown in terms of his leadership this year, and just has a much more, you know, wide perspective on everything that’s going on, not just his job," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. "He sees it almost as a coach right now. I know his No. 1 thing is he wants to win, and everything else is secondary. And he’s practiced that way."

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson added: "He’s been probably more outspoken than any player in the last couple of years, just encouraging or also demanding that he expects someone to do better. It’s been great to see."

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium.

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. (Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team lost Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to the pros but return Associated Press All-Americans Jaxon Smith-Njiba, TreVeyon Henderson and Paris Johnson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.