AP Top 25 poll: NC State back in top 10 for first time in 20 years

Devin Leary had four touchdown passes for NC State

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
North Carolina State catapulted into the top 10 of the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll on Sunday following another blowout win on Saturday — this time against UConn.

Devin Leary had 320 passing yards and four touchdowns as the Wolfpack topped the Huskies, 41-10. N.C. State is now 4-0 to start the season and clearly have the momentum going for them after nearly being upset by East Carolina to start the 2022 season. It’s the second four-touchdown game for Leary.

North Carolina State's Devin Leary passes during the first half against Connecticut in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 24, 2022.

North Carolina State's Devin Leary passes during the first half against Connecticut in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The last time NC State was in the top 10 of the AP poll was in 2002 under Chuck Amato. The Wolfpack won 11 games that season. It was also the first and last time they had 10 or more wins in a single season.

Also joining the top 10 was Tennessee after their win over No. 20 Florida. The Volunteers hung on, 38-33, to beat the Gators. Hendon Hooker was 22-for-28 with 349 passing yards and 112 rushing yards. He had two passing touchdowns and another rushing touchdown.

Tennessee hasn’t been in the top 10 since 2016 when the team started the year ranked No. 9. Tennessee is also 4-0 to start the season and are looking for their first 10-win season since 2007.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker runs during the first half against Florida on Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker runs during the first half against Florida on Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State rounded out the top three. Alabama and Ohio each received four first-place votes. Michigan and Clemson were Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

Read below for the full AP Top 25.

--

1). Georgia (4-0)

2). Alabama (4-0)

3). Ohio State (4-0)

4). Michigan (4-0) 

5). Clemson (4-0)

6). USC (4-0)

7). Kentucky (4-0)

8). Tennessee (4-0)

9). Oklahoma State (4-0)

10). NC State (4-0)

11). Penn State (4-0)

12). Utah (3-1)

13). Oregon (3-1)

14). Ole Miss (4-0)

15). Washington (4-0)

16). Baylor (3-1)

17). Texas A&M (3-1)

18). Oklahoma (3-1)

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looks to pass against Wake Forest during the second half in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Sept. 24, 2022.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looks to pass against Wake Forest during the second half in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

19). BYU (3-1)

20). Arkansas (3-1)

21). Minnesota (4-0)

22). Wake Forest (3-1)

23). Florida State (4-0)

24). Pittsburgh (3-1)

25). Kansas State (3-1)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.