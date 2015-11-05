AP source: Detroit Lions fire team president and GM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The struggling Detroit Lions have shaken up their front office.

Lions president Tom Lewand and general manager Martin Mayhew were fired Thursday, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the moves, which were first reported by ESPN.

The Lions scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference with team owner Martha Firestone Ford, who has watched her team fall to the bottom of the NFC with a 1-7 record under second-year coach Jim Caldwell.

Both executives took the fall for a franchise that is struggling after having relative success in recent years, including a playoff appearance in January. Detroit lost at Dallas, 24-20.

Lewand was in his 20th season with the Lions, and his sixth as president. Mayhew became the team's general manager early in the 2008 season when the team fired Matt Millen.

Lewand was largely in charge of business operations, including negotiating contracts, and helped the franchise build Ford Field, the team's home since 2002.

Millen, whose reign led to one of the worst stretches in NFL history, hired Mayhew in 2001 to be the team's senior director of football administration. Mayhew became assistant general manager in 2004 and was promoted seven years ago to replace Millen during the team's 0-16 season.

The Lions have failed to draft well enough to win and their other moves - or lack of them, such as losing defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh in free agency - have often missed the mark.

Detroit also made the playoffs in 2014 and 2011, for the first time since the 1999 season, but the languishing franchise has only won a playoff game since winning the 1957 NFL title.

