Antonio Brown's influence on football apparent in first few days of season

Antonio Brown may be waiting for an NFL team to call him, but he’s still making an impact on players and coaches throughout the league and college football, and it was evident in the first 12 days of September.

Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January after he removed himself from a game against the New York Jets – taking off his gear and ditching the team in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for what he said was in reaction to a quarrel with then-head coach Bruce Arians.

Since then, Brown has been seen behind the mic launching his hip-hop career and even walking the runway in fashion shows. He appeared at the Rolling Loud festival in July and his dance move during his performance of "Put That S--- On" went viral immediately. So viral that it’s been picked up in the league.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was even seen busting out Brown’s dance move in the locker room following their overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

College football teams have also busted out Brown's dance.

Brown remains a free agent after the outburst on the Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 and battled through injuries in 2021.

In 15 games with Tampa Bay, he had 87 catches for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns. He also scored in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.