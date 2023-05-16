Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Cubs
Cubs' Cody Bellinger makes incredible leaping catch to rob home run, appears to tweak ankle

Bellinger has performed well for the Cubs so far this season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger made a sensational catch Monday night in a game against the Houston Astros, but it came with a cost.

In the seventh inning, Astros batter Kyle Tucker hit a long drive to right-center field and Bellinger was tracking it all the way. Bellinger leaped up onto the fence and made the great catch right in front of the Astros’ bullpen. However, Bellinger appeared to tweak his ankle when he landed on the warning track dirt.

Cody Bellinger slow to get up

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, left, signals to the dugout as Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger, #24, is slow to get up after catching a fly ball by Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Bellinger’s teammate Seiya Suzuki motioned for help and a trainer came to check on the 2019 National League MVP. Bellinger got to his feet and walked gingerly off the field.

Cubs manager David Ross said after the game he did not believe Bellinger’s injury was too serious.

Seiya Suzuki attends to Cody Bellinger

Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger, #24, is helped by Seiya Suzuki, #27,, Christopher Morel, #5, and Dansby Swanson, #7, after catching a fly ball by Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

"Doc checked him out — nothing major," Ross said. "We’ll see how he wakes up in the morning. He’s icing it now ... but all the checks the doc did, ligaments and things seem to be OK."

The two-time All-Star was 1-for-3 with a run scored, but Chicago lost 6-4.

Bellinger signed with the Cubs before the start of the 2023 season. He played six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped them win a championship in 2020 during the coronavirus-impacted season.

Cody Bellinger walks off the field

Cody Bellinger, #24 of the Chicago Cubs, is joined by Seiya Suzuki, #27, Christopher Morel, #5, and Dansby Swanson, #7, after being injured on a catch during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 15, 2023 in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In 37 games this season, Bellinger is hitting .271 with seven home runs and 20 RBI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.