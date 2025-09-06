Angels prospect Rio Foster hospitalized after vehicle crash, team says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Angels prospect Rio Foster was hospitalized after a vehicle crash early Friday morning, the team said.



"Rio is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital and remains in critical condition," the Angels said in a statement. "We ask that the entire Angels Community joins our Organization in keeping Rio and his family in their hearts during this difficult time."

Foster, 22, currently plays in the minor leagues at the High-A level for the Angels affiliate, the Tri-City Dust Devils. The team was scheduled to face Hillsboro on Friday night, but the game was suspended. The Dust Devils took to social media to offer well-wishes.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dust Devils organization are with Rio Foster who was a passenger in a car accident early this morning and sustained serious injuries," the minor league team posted.



Foster was selected in the 16th round of the 2023 draft after his stint at Florence-Darlington Technical College in South Carolina.

He is batting .267 with 10 homers and 40 RBI this season and received Northwest League player of the month honors after his standout August performance.

Ray Montgomery, who was named the Angels' interim manager after Ron Washington stepped away for health reasons, said the team is "praying for the best."



"We're praying for the best; that's all we can do," Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery said before Friday night's game against the Athletics. "Unfortunately, I'm working on limited [information]. ... What I do know is it's obviously way more important than anything we're doing here today.

"I'm just thinking about him and his family. He's a great kid. We had him in spring training. He was a little bit of a later-round draft pick, and he's done some good things. We saw him in spring training, and he was named [Northwest League] player of the month recently, so his career is in a good spot."

The Athletics defeated the Angels on Friday. The second game of the three-game series between the Athletics and Angels is scheduled for Saturday night.

The Angels enter Saturday’s action in fourth place in the American League West division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

