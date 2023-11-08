Angels hire Ron Washington as their next manager

Ron Washington is back in the manager’s seat with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels confirmed the hire Wednesday.

Washington, 71, previously managed the Texas Rangers from 2007-2014, compiling a 664-611 regular-season record.

His tenure with the club ended in 2014 due to "personal issues," though he returned to coaching elsewhere.

Washington has since coached for the Oakland Athletics and Atlanta Braves. He served as the Braves' third base coach after he was a finalist for the managerial vacancy there in 2016. Interim manager Brian Snitker was promoted instead.

Washington won a World Series, the first of his career, with the Braves in 2021. He has previously been to the Fall Classic with the Rangers in 2010 and 2011, though he wasn’t able to win the franchise’s first title. Instead, Bruce Bochy delivered that this season for the Rangers.

Washington takes over an Angels team that is going to be in transition post-Shohei Ohtani. It’s expected the Japanese megastar won’t be returning to the club and will cash in as a free agent this offseason.

The Angels opted not to bring back Phil Nevin as manager after another sub-.500 season. They went 73-89, their same record as 2022. The Angels, despite having elite talent in Ohtani and Mike Trout on their roster, have not had a winning season since 2015.

Washington will be tasked with getting the Angels back to the postseason for the first time since 2014, when they won the AL West with a 98-64 record.

Los Angeles had other options for manager, including Buck Showalter, who left the New York Mets prior to the end of the season, and Benji Gil, who is one of their coaches.

Washington will be the team’s fifth manager since 2018.