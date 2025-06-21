Angel Reese has career low in rebounds as Mercury crush struggling Sky in dominant display

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Phoneix Mercury demolished the Chicago Sky in a 107-86 win Saturday afternoon at Wintrust Arena.

Sky forward Angel Reese struggled in the loss with nine points and a career-low two rebounds.

Reese, normally tenacious on the boards with an average of 11 rebounds, was a non-factor on the glass in the blowout loss. Reese was held to just one shot attempt in the loss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As a team, the Sky had just 22 rebounds.

The Sky fell to 3-9 with the loss and have lost five of their last six games. Kamilla Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere led the Sky with 17 points apiece.

The Mercury set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 17. Sami Whitcomb hit five of those 17 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in the win.

WHO IS SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM? CAITLIN CLARK'S NEW 'BODYGUARD' TEAMMATE EMERGING AS A WNBA ICON

Six different Phoenix players hit at least two 3-pointers, tying the WNBA single-game record.

Phoenix made 35 of 68 shots from the field, 17 of 35 from 3-point range and 20 of 24 from the free-throw line and finished with 25 assists.

The Mercury’s win was their fifth straight, improving them to 11-4 on the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Satou Sabally scored 15 points for the Mercury, and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points and eight assists. Brown and Kitija Laksa added 11 points apiece.

The Mercury’s next game is against the New York Liberty Friday, while the Sky will look to rebound from their loss against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.